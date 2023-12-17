Electrical technician accused of stealing generator oil Loop Jamaica

Cordell Morris, a 34-year-old electrical technician of Musgrave Avenue, Kingston 16, has been charged with four counts of simple larceny following an incident involving generator oil on Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11, on December 15.

Reports from the police are that on four occasions, from November 2023, Morris was recorded on his company’s CCTV cameras using his Honda Fit motor car to load several gallon bottles of diesel oil that he allegedly stole from the company’s generator.

After investigations, it was revealed that Morris stole approximately 1,120 litres of oil, which the police said has an estimated value of $250,000.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalized, the police said.