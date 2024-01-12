Electronic health records ‘E-Care’ now live at May Pen Hospital Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Electronic Health Records (EHR) System is now active at the May Pen Hospital, following a launch ceremony held yesterday today (January 11) at the facility.

Called ‘E-Care’, the system is part of a public health overhaul that modernises service delivery through the implementation of digital health records.

This sees the switch to a paperless system for patient records with real-time access to medical information. It will allow for the smooth upload and sharing of these records among healthcare professionals by way of electronic devices.

“This linking of health records means that cross-matching and information sharing between health centres and hospitals will now be possible,” said Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

The conversion of paper-based records is part of the Ministry’s Health Systems Strengthening Programme (HSSP) and is being financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to the tune of US$5 million in the first phase.

Twelve other facilities are set to benefit from the initial rollout.

“The implementation of this contract comes at a time when there is an urgent need for enhanced integration of health systems and is being undertaken based on a strategy focused on governance and capacity building, data management and information technologies, information and knowledge management for health analysis,” Dr. Tufton explained.