Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women’s final for 1st Slam | Loop Jamaica

Elena Rybakina has won the women’s title at Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Rybakina is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. She was born in Russia but switched nationalities in 2018.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped only two sets in her seven victories at the All England Club.

Rybakina, who turned 23 last month, is the youngest woman to win the Wimbledon title since a 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Her reaction was muted as can be, a little sigh, a hint of a smile.

“Happy that it finished, to be honest,” Rybakina said, “because really, I never felt something like this.”

She has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career. The switch from Russia has been a topic of conversation during Wimbledon, because it barred all players who represent Russia or Belarus from entering the tournament due to the war in Ukraine.

Since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975, just one woman ranked lower than the No. 23 Rybakina has won Wimbledon — Venus Williams in 2007 at No. 31, although she had been No. 1 and already won three of her five career Wimbledon trophies.

Rybakina used her big serve and powerful forehand to overcome the No. 2-ranked Jabeur’s varied style, with its mix of spins and slices, to put a halt to the 27-year-old Tunisian’s 12-match winning streak, which came entirely on grass courts.

“You have an amazing game, and I don’t think we have someone like this on tour,” Rybakina told Jabeur during the post-match trophy ceremony, then added this one-liner: “I ran today so much, so I don’t think I need to do fitness more, honestly.”

Jabeur also was participating in her first Grand Slam final.

“She deserved this. Hopefully next time will be mine,” said Jabeur, whose exuberance on the court and personality off it have earned her the sobriquet “Minister of Happiness.”

“Elena stole my title,” Jabeur joked, “but it’s OK.”