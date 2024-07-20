Elevate your cocktail experience at J’ca Rum festival

Currently, at the Jamaica Rum Festival, the Appleton Estate Rum team invites you to explore the wonders of mixology with two rum-filled cocktails.

Patrons and participants at this year staging of the Appleton Estate Rum Festival are set to savour the cocktail with Appleton Estate rum, of course.

On show at the event are a couple of seminars led by master blender, David Morrison, who will conduct edutainment sessions, teaching patrons how to elevate their cocktail experience.

Morrison has pre-gamed, in a sense, using the Appleton Estate 12YO Rare Casks – which provides a rich, sophisticated take on the classic Old Fashioned.

Or the Brown Sugar Daiquiri, a tangy take on the Daiquiri, using Appleton Estate 8YO Reserve. Think, fruity, tropical flavours.

With these recipes below, you too can raise a glass and toast to unforgettable moments with Appleton Estate from the comforts of your home.

Loop Lifestyle shakes and stirs, just for you.

Old Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz Appleton Estate 12YO Rare Casks rum

0.5 oz simple syrup (or for an extra kick, use spiced brown sugar syrup)

2 dashes bitters

Method

1 Stir all ingredients over ice until well-chilled.

2 Strain into a rock glass over one large ice cube.

3 Express an orange twist over the drink, gently rub it around the rim of the glass, and place it into the drink.

This is a traditional rum drink, but senior blender David Morrison takes it to the next level by using a spiced brown sugar syrup in place of the simple syrup.

This little tweak elevates the Old Fashioned to a whole new level by fusing the rich, molasses-like undertones of the rum, with a warm spiced sweetness.

This is a classic cocktail that is usually made with bourbon, but you won’t even notice the bourbon if you use Appleton Estate 12YO Rare Casks instead. For those who enjoy cocktails, this rich, full-bodied rum elevates the classic drink to a new level of complexity and depth.

Brown Sugar Daiquiri

Ingredients

2oz Appleton Estate 8YO Reserve

0.75oz Brown Sugar Syrup

0.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

Instructions

1 Shake all ingredients with ice until well-chilled.

2 Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

3 Garnish with a wedge of lime.

The Brown Sugar Daiquiri, which features the well-balanced and silky Appleton Estate 8YO Reserve, is a wonderful take on the classic daiquiri. The vibrant lime juice and richness of the brown sugar syrup combine to create a classy and refreshing drink that works well for any occasion.

Appleton Estate’s premium rums are the perfect foundation for these classics. Whether you’re enjoying a refined Old Fashioned or a refreshing Brown Sugar Daiquiri, these recipes highlight the versatility and depth that Appleton Estate rums are known for.

So, let’s craft treasured mixes at a seminar this year at the Jamaica Rum Festival and cheers to unforgettable moments as we enjoy every sip!