Eleven killed in traffic crashes Oct 22-28 says RSU Loop Jamaica

Eleven people, including three American visitors, perished in motor vehicle crashes across Jamaica during the week of October 22-28.

This has pushed to 373, the number of people killed in motor vehicle collisions since the start of the year.

The Americans, all women, died from injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash along the Ironshore main road outside Montego Bay in St James early Sunday morning October 23.

They were identified as 59-year-old airline hostess Sandra Lee; her daughter, 25-year-old real estate agent, Savanna Lee; and a relative of the two, 55-year-old nurse Donna Brown, all of Florida addresses in the United States.

According to reports, at about 1:00 am a Toyota Axio and a Subara motor car collided along the Ironshore main road at the Junction with Morgan’s Road.

Both vehicles were reportedly travelling in opposite directions along the Ironshore main road with the Subaru travelling east from Montego Bay towards Coral Gardens and the Toyota Axio travelling west from Coral Gardens towards Montego Bay.

On reaching the junction with Morgan’s Road, the Toyota Axio motorcar made an attempt to turn onto Morgan’s Road and collided with the Subaru in the process.

As a result, the Toyota Axio spun out of control and the passengers who were seated in the rear of the vehicle were ejected through the window before the Toyota Axio collided with a wooden utility pole. The three women died as a result of the collisions.

Also killed during the week were: An 18-year-old male passenger of a private motor car; five pedestrians and two motorcyclists who were all men.

Meanwhile, the RSU is reporting that as of October 28 a total of 373 people have been killed in 324 fatal collisions. A breakdown reveals that the top three categories with the highest number of fatalities were: motorcyclists with 111, pedestrians accounting for 76 and passengers of private motor cars with 54 deaths among them.

To date, 85 per cent of all road fatalities are male with the remaining 15 per cent being female.

The main cause of fatalities was proceeding at excessive speed with no regard to road conditions the RSU said.