Elia wants to help plants thrive, own a p?tisserie | Loop Jamaica

My dream job represents my passion. It is what I am growing up liking, or what I have discovered and instantly liked.

This essay describes my dream jobs and my reasons for being passionate about them.

My dream jobs are to be an environmental engineer and an entrepreneur owning a p?tisserie.

My passion for baking started when my mom watched baking shows to learn how to bake. Seeing and tasting those mouth-watering delicacies made me want to bake as well. I dream of owning a p?tisserie.

My p?tisserie will be named Delicious Delights. It will be a comfort zone for people who are grieving or lonely to come and have a treat in a welcoming environment. Through my patisserie, I will employ people who will earn a fair salary to support their families.

I am passionate about plants also. My passion for plants started at the same time as the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

I use gardening as an emotional outlet when I am angry, sad, or overwhelmed by online classes. My dad and aunt helped me understand how to properly care for plants.

Dad and I spend hours every Saturday gardening. I love spending this time with him.

I developed a passion for becoming an environmental engineer because plants are really important to our quality of life. When we destroy plants, we are killing our own habitat. I want to help plants thrive.

One of my goals is to make a fertilizer that increases plants’ fruit size.

By Elia Tennant

Grade 4 student at Mona Preparatory

School