11 June 2025
Elon Musk backs off from feud with Trump, saying he regrets social media posts that ‘went too far’ 
FILE - Elon Musk jumps on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Elon Musk stepped back from his explosive feud with US President Donald Trump, writing on X that he regrets some of his posts about his onetime ally and that they went “too far.” 

Early Wednesday morning, he posted “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.” 

Musk’s break with a president whom he spent hundreds of millions of dollars to elect appeared to put an end to his influence in the White House and prompted concerns about effects on his companies. As a major government contractor, Musk’s businesses could be particularly vulnerable to retribution, and Trump has already threatened to cut Musk’s contracts. 

Musk earlier deleted a post in which he claimed without evidence that the government was concealing information about the president’s association with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, other posts that irritated Trump, including ones in which Musk called the spending bill an “abomination” and claimed credit for Trump’s election victory, remained live. 

On Sunday, Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker that he has no desire to repair their relationship and warned that Musk could face ” serious consequences ” if he tries to help Democrats in upcoming elections. 

