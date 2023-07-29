Emancipation and Independence Church Service July 30 Loop Jamaica

Emancipation and Independence Church Service July 30
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, speaking at the Emancipation and Independence thanksgiving service at the Portmore Church of God in 2020.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica 61 Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service is slated to be held on Sunday, July 30, under the theme ‘Jamaica 61… Proud and Strong’.

The service, which is hosted by the Government through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, will begin at 9:00 am at the Waltham Park New Testament Church, 65 Waltham Park Road, in Kingston.

Portfolio Minister, Olivia Grange, will give remarks at the service, which is expected to be attended by the Prime Minister, Andrew Holness and other government officials.

The lead pastor is Reverend Dr Stevenson Samuels and the speaker for the occasion will be Archbishop of the West Indies, Primate and Metropolitan and Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the Most Rev. Dr. Howard K.A. Gregory.

The service will be streamed live on the social media platforms of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ).

Acting Production Manager and Coordinator for National Church Services of the JCDC, Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that the attendees will be graced with special performances from the 2022 Gospel Star Winner, Danielle Mayne and the Waltham Park New Testament Church choir, among others.

“It is going to be a very lively, culturally and spiritually enriching experience,” she said.

