Emancipendence prep behind, but assurance that all will be on track | Loop Jamaica

With only weeks to go before Jamaica’s 60th independence, an admission has come that the country is behind in its preparations for the celebrations of the milestone.

Still, Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Minister, Olivia Grange, is expressing confidence that all will be in place for the celebrations come Independence Day, August 6.

While speaking on the matter in a recent radio interview, Grange said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a major factor behind the slow place of the preparations.

“We don’t have a great deal of time. We are coming along,” said Grange.

“COVID has really impacted a lot, and so, the point at which we had expected to get at this stage, we have not been able to,” she outlined.

With roughly three weeks then remaining, she said efforts are under way to get things back on track.

She said within 10 days from then, a massive promotional campaign is to be launched by the ministry for Emancipendence celebrations, the first that is to be held without the COVID-19 prevention measures that have been in place over the last two years.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (centre) and Culture Minister Olivia Grange along with an event official at the hugely successful 2019 Grand Gala celebrations in the National Stadium in St Andrew. (File photo: Marlon Reid)

Among the activities, said Grange, is the crowning of the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, and the selection of the 2022 Festival Song Competition winner.

The latter stirred controversy after the ministry initially cancelled the competition due to poor entries. That decision was subsequently overturned, and the competition was re-opened for a week, resulting in 10 songs being selected from among over 200 entries, as against three from 123 initially.

“I know we are going to have a great festival song final and I know that our festival queen… finals will be great. We are setting up the Independence Village in the (National) Indoor Sports Centre and we’re really gonna have a great time,” she assured.

Meanwhile, Grange said the Emancipendence celebrations will also feature a segment to hail the historic back-to-back qualification of Jamaica Reggae Girlz to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Additionally, she said there will be two eminent special guests of the Jamaican Government at the Emancipendence celebrations. She did not reveal the names of the individuals, or give details of the celebration that is intended for the Reggae Girlz.

Also, she cited the lack of any significant gap between the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon and the Emancipendence celebrations, bearing in mind the Commonwealth Games just behind the World Championships, as not allowing for any structured planning for the athletes to participate in the August 6 celebrations.

Aside from the planned preparations, the minister is calling on citizens to participate and attend as far as possible, all the activities that are being planned by the special occasion.

“I am encouraging Jamaicans to come out and enjoy. I’m also encouraging the business places to decorate in the Jamaican colours; the black, green and gold should be located everywhere,” she appealed.

In April, the Government launched the celebrations of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary as an independent nation in fine style at Jamaica House. There was representation from a number of sectors in the society, but noticeably missing was the scheduled presence of then visiting Rwandan President, Paul Kagame.

The Rwandan president, who arrived on the island with a delegation a day earlier, was represented at the Emancipendence launch function by his Minister of Finance, Uzziel Ndagijimana, who joined the other dignitaries to partake in the evening’s activities.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Jamaica has made big strides in national development and global reach in areas like music and sports, while also giving the world a religion in Rastafarianism.

He said this was so despite diversion, shocks and setbacks along the path on which the country has been on since gaining independence in 1962.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness addresses the launch of the plans for the Jamaica 60 celebrations in April of this year. (File photo: JIS)

Holness said Jamaica, as one of the earliest black democracies in the world, has also made progress in strengthening the economy within the last 10 years, which was manifested in the island being able to withstand the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that along with the Emancipendence celebrations, the focus will be on the legacy projects that are to be done, which he said are to be completed within five years.

“Today, brand Jamaica stands among the world’s most dynamic brands, and the national flag among the most recognised, and (Jamaica) remains one of the most sought after tourism destinations globally. There is much that we can celebrate as a people who emerge from the horrors of enslavement,” said Holness.

“The theme of Jamaica 60 celebrations — Re-igniting a nation for greatness — calls on us to take inspiration from our extraordinary achievements over the past 60 years as we chart the course for the next 60 years and beyond.

“Re-igniting the nation for greatness means that we must not focus only on celebratory activities, but we must ensure that we foster and promote legacies of pride in self, commitment to national development, patriotism, excellence, mutual respect for others, and an openness to other cultures and people,” he further stated.

Also addressing the function then was Grange, who reiterated that Jamaica’s 60th anniversary celebrations will be a yearlong event.

She said the legacy projects will benefit future generations of Jamaicans, with several Government agencies and private sector companies already signing on to assist.

Among the legacy projects to begin this year are: the redevelopment of the National Stadium; the establishment of the Jamaica Sports Museum and Sports Hall of Fame; the establishment of the Harry Belafonte National Concert Hall; a monument to honour frontline workers in the pandemic; as well as the construction of a new Parliament building.

Special commemorative events are to include banquets at which 60 outstanding women and 60 outstanding men are to be awarded for their services to the nation; the Kingston Biennial Exhibition at the National Gallery of Jamaica; the Jamaica 60 Reggae Gold Awards; the JDF 60 Parade; the Independence Village from July 29 to August 7; and the Grand Gala at the National Stadium.

The Grand Gala is making a welcome return after two years of cancellation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More from the 2019 Grand Gala in the National Stadium (File photo: Marlon Reid)

The hours-long event usually featured fireworks; musical performances from some of the country’s best entertainers, including past and present festival song winners; cultural dances and items; bike stunting shows; and other entertainment goodies.

Tens of thousands of Jamaicans usually pack the National Stadium to watch the event live.

For those not present at the stadium during the event, it is streamed live online via social media platforms, and carried on local television.