‘Embarrassment for Ja’; PNP slams Holness re IC report on contracts Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has charged that the likelihood that Prime Minister Andrew Holness could be investigated as part of a multi-million dollar corruption probe exposes Jamaica to “international embarrassment”.

The President of the People’s National Party (PNP) made the charge on Wednesday following reporting on the findings of an investigation by the Integrity Commission (IC), which pointed to a possible conflict of interest on the part of Holness relative to the awarding of Government contracts totalling millions of dollars to a private entity, Westcon Construction Limited.

One of the report’s recommendations is that Holness be referred to the Director of Corruption Prosecution in the IC for possible further action.

The commission’s 107-page report which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, also implicated two state agencies – the National Works Agency (NWA) and the Social Development Commission (SDC).

The contracts were awarded between 2006 and 2009, and overlaps with the period when Holness was the Minister of Education, Youth and Information.

“A Head of Government should be beyond reproach, and it is unacceptable that he has been besmirched by… (the question) of impropriety. That the country’s principal integrity and anti-corruption body has found sufficient evidence to refer our prime minister for potential prosecution places Jamaica in an untenable position,” stated Golding.

Yet, Golding suggests that he is not surprised at the situation that Holness has found himself in, arguing that it is “unfortunately consistent with the prime minister’s troubling history with the Integrity Commission, including their inability to certify his 2021 statutory declaration of assets, liabilities and income.”

Golding accused the prime minister of failing to sign the Integrity Commission’s Leadership Code of Conduct, while pointing out that he and other leaders within the PNP have already signed that instrument, declaring their commitment to the highest standards of governance and probity in public life.

“The Opposition believes the implications of the report to be potentially crippling for the Government. The international community and multilateral agencies will have significant misgivings about dealing with a country whose Head of Government has the implications of this situation hanging over his head,” said the PNP president.

According to the IC report, the two directors of Westcon Construction, Robert Garvin and Donovan Simpson, are personally known to Holness for more than 20 years. The report suggested that he may have influenced the awarding of contracts to the company.