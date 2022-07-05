Emily Mayne creates history at Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica had a historic outing at the 34th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships in Puerto Rico last weekend as the country secured its first-ever individual female title.

In fact, Jamaica won two titles at the three-day championships through Emily Mayne and Samantha Azan.

The pair helped Jamaica to finish third overall in the team competition for the prestigious Hank James Trophy.

Puerto Rico won with 168 points, ahead of the Dominican Republic on 119 points.

Samantha Azan poses with her trophies.

Mayne took the girls’ 18 and under category, and Azan won the girls’ 15 and under.

Mayne scored 74, 70 and 80 for an 11 over par 224 to tie with Barbados’ Emily Odwin for first place.

Odwin had 11 over par with scores of 73, 76 and 75.

Jamaica’s other 18 and under entrant, Eryn Blakely, finished seventh in the category.

“It means a lot to be the first Jamaican girl to win it,” said Mayne. “I am happy with how my work has paid off.”

Azan secured the 15 and under title by one shot to lead home a Jamaica one-two finish in that category.

Azan scored 231 on the back of 74, 79 and 78, while Mattea Issa, who led by two strokes at the beginning of the 18th hole, ended on 232 (76, 75 and 81).

Alessandra Coe, who represented Jamaica in the 13 and under category, finished eighth with a score of 308 overall. The category went to Puerto Rico’s Ava Saavedra with a total score of 237.

On the boys’ side, Ryan Lue was the best-placed Jamaican on tour. He came fourth in the 15 and under category after carding 239 (83, 76, 80).

Danny Lyne of the Cayman Islands won the category on the back of 75, 75, 76 for a total score of 226.

Lue was joined in the group by Aaron Ghosh (267) and Lek Drummond (275) who finished 12th and 14th, respectively.

Rocco Lopez finished eighth in the 18 and under category. He scored rounds of 78 on each of the three days for a total of 234.

Kelvin Hernandez of Puerto Rico took the category with scores of 73, 69 and 68 for a combined total of 210. His 68 was the best score of all the golfers in the championship.

Jamaicans Kemari Morris and Shasa Redlefsen placed eighth and ninth respectively in the 13 and under category with scores of 269 and 272, respectively.

Evan Pena of Puerto Rico won the group after posting 228.