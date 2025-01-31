blinking-dotLive updates,

A freed Palestinian prisoner is welcomed after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

  • Israeli police arrest 12 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem for celebrating the freeing of 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
  • The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said its operations continue in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank despite the start of an Israeli ban.