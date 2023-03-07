End of ‘Clans’ trial in sight: ‘Blackman’ convicted re 3 more murders Loop Jamaica

The legal woes of the alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, worsened significantly on Monday when he was convicted of charges relative to the killing of three persons in two separate incidents in 2017.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes delivered the verdicts in relation to the facilitation of the commission of a serious offence in of the murders of a man known as ‘Doolie’ on Chancery Street in St Andrew in August 2017, and the murders of Jermaine Bryan and his girlfriend, Cedella Walder, in ‘Fisheries’ or ‘New Nursery’ in Spanish Town, St Catherine in September 2017.

Bryan was also found guilty in relation arson stemming from the firebombing of the couple’s house after they were shot dead in bed.

In total, Bryan has now been convicted of involvement in five killings, including facilitating the commission of the murders of a man known as ‘Outlaw’ in 2017, and an unnamed Rastafarian deportee in 2018.

Amid it all, Sykes hinted on Monday that the long-running gang trial could end on Tuesday relative to the handing down of all the verdicts.

A total of 26 defendants remain on trial since the case got under way in September 2021 in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

On Monday, Sykes said he was satisfied with the evidence that was mounted by the crown relative to Bryan facilitating the commission of a serious offence in the murder of a supermarket worker identified as ‘Doolie’.

Doolie, whose real name is Damaine Forrester, was murdered in August 2017, reportedly because of his alleged association with the then Tesha Miller-led faction of the Clansman gang.

The gun murder occurred before a supermarket on Chancery Street in St Andrew.

Sykes said he was convinced that Bryan was instrumental in the provision of weapons, the gangsters and the overall plan to murder Doolie.

A former gangster-turned-state-witness said there were three attempts to kill Doolie.

When the second attempt failed, Bryan was reportedly livid, and chastised the hitmen.

“Unuh call unuh self killa, and can’t even kill one man?” the witness testified, quoting what Bryan had said.

Evidence was presented that Doolie was eventually murdered near his workplace in August 2017.

Sykes explained that though defendants Jahzeel Blake and Tomrick Taylor were not present on the night in question, they gave their support and demonstrated their willingness to murder Doolie by travelling on the first and second failed trips to kill the man.

He said that was consistent with them being part of a criminal organisation.

Meanwhile, a former gangster-turned-state-witness testified how Jermaine Bryan and Cedella Walder were murdered in the informal community called ‘Fisheries’ or ‘New Nursery’ in Spanish Town during a search for a man known as ‘Bobo Sparks’.

The man was said to be a top shooter for Tesha Miller’s faction of the Clansman gang, and a reported don of ‘Fisheries’.

The witness said he, Andre Bryan and other gangsters – Tareek James, Dillion McLean, Jahzeel Blake and Joseph McDermott – gathered behind a church on Jones Avenue before making their way to ‘Fisheries’.

The former gangster testified to seeing the same gangsters when they arrived in the community.

Sykes said he is satisfied that the witness saw the persons he said he saw, as evidence suggested that there was sufficient lighting in ‘Fisheries’, where the former gangster said he saw them.

The judge indicated that he was also satisfied by the evidence that was presented, which suggested that the men had gathered to eliminate ‘Bobo Sparks’.

According to Sykes, it does not matter the roles of the men on the night in question. He said what mattered was that it was a group effort to eliminate a target.

The judge said the men enabled the event by carrying bottle bombs and guns.

At the end of his analysis, Sykes said Andre Bryan, McLean, James and Blake were found guilty of facilitating the murder, and also arson of a dwelling place.

Though McDermott was not named in the counts on the indictment, Sykes said evidence can be adduced to prove that he is a member of a criminal organisation.

The judge noted that McDermott voluntarily and deliberately presented himself at the church to commit a serious offence.

Another former gangster-turned-state-witness alleged that he saw defendants Brian Morris, Michael Whitely and Fabian Johnson at the scene of the double murder and arson.

But Sykes pointed out on prior occasions that no evidence of lighting was presented to establish how that witness had seen the men.

Consequently, the judge found Morris, Whitely and Johnson not guilty on those counts on the indictment.

However, Sykes was quick to point out that the evidence of the witness can still be used against them, to establish whether they are members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

At the close of Monday’s proceedings, Sykes gave his clearest signal yet that the end of the trial is near.

He said his expectation is to wrap up proceedings on Tuesday relative to summation and the verdicts.

A total of 33 defendants were on trial initially, but six have been freed of all charges due to insufficient evidence.

Another defendant was murdered last year while being out on bail.

Seven of the remaining 26 defendants have already been convicted of serious offences, including facilitating the commission of murder.

The accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts, including murder and arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder committed in St Andrew.