The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Access Accelerator’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted the Energy Efficiency Awards to recognize businesses and entrepreneurs for their promotion of energy efficient practices. Executive Director of Access Accelerator Samantha Rolle told ZNS News the awards are “the pinnacle of our renewable energy initiative we launched back in January. And its really to highlight those […]

NewsAmericasNow.com