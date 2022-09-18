Energy high among Comrades at PNP annual conference Loop Jamaica

“PNP river come down bank to bank,” was the word from the People’s National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding as he greeted Comrades who turned out in their numbers on Sunday at the National Arena in Kingston for the party’s 84th annual conference

He also greeted those gathered outside, which he said numbered in the thousands.

Amid the high energy at the venue, the common message is “Time come”, something echoed by all those who talked on the platform on Sunday.

It is the first annual conference for the party since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the first since Golding took over as president of the political party.

While police officers did their job outside the venue, Comrades stood in solidarity on the inside.

Here are some scenes from the PNP’s 84th annual conference now under way in Kingston.