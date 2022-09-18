Energy high among Comrades at PNP annual conference Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Energy high among Comrades at PNP annual conference Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PNP and JLP ‘are not the same’, says Dayton Campbell

Another JPS sub-contractor dies from a power line incident

Energy high among Comrades at PNP annual conference

Teen convicted of rape, buggery, murder to learn fate this week

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II a huge security challenge

Delay in sentencing of teen who admitted to killing father

Supporters heading into PNP annual conference

Mass murderer charged with assaulting female cop at lockup

PM Holness meets King Charles

Sunday Sep 18

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

PNP President Mark Golding arrives at party’s 84th annual conference

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

“PNP river come down bank to bank,” was the word from the People’s National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding as he greeted Comrades who turned out in their numbers on Sunday at the National Arena in Kingston for the party’s 84th annual conference

He also greeted those gathered outside, which he said numbered in the thousands.

Amid the high energy at the venue, the common message is “Time come”, something echoed by all those who talked on the platform on Sunday.

It is the first annual conference for the party since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the first since Golding took over as president of the political party.

While police officers did their job outside the venue, Comrades stood in solidarity on the inside.

Here are some scenes from the PNP’s 84th annual conference now under way in Kingston.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PNP and JLP ‘are not the same’, says Dayton Campbell

Jamaica News

Another JPS sub-contractor dies from a power line incident

Jamaica News

Energy high among Comrades at PNP annual conference

More From

Sport

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

See also

Sport

Disgusting and violent scenes rock Manning Cup match

A Manning Cup football game between hosts Camperdown High and Papine High on Friday descended into mayhem as disgusting and violent clashes broke out on the field.
The match, being held at the Alph

Jamaica News

Hundreds gather in Clarendon to remember Merciless

Entertainer remembered as the ultimate family man and one of the best lyricists of his generation

Jamaica News

Motorcyclist dead, female injured as ‘bike’ crashes into parked truck

A motorcyclist is dead and his female pillion rider was admitted to hospital following a crash on Marcus Garvey Drive on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Nicholas Golding, a

Jamaica News

Teenage St Andrew girl gone missing in Spanish Town

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Petreen Morgan of Hughenden Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Thursday, September 15.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about

Jamaica News

Mass murderer charged with assaulting female cop at lockup

Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who pleaded guilty to killing his cousin and her four young children in Cocoa Piece district, Clarendon in June of this year, has been slapped with multiple offences relative t

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols