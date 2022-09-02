Energy minister and JPS in standoff as customers concern pile-up Loop Jamaica

The Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz in a release has expressed dissatisfaction with what he has described as the handling of long-standing customer satisfaction issues by the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPSCo).

“These issues include lengthy delays in adding new customers to the grid, which now number close to one hundred thousand (100,000) residential customers, due to a shortage of necessary equipment and parts; and persistent and unscheduled power outages, ranging between eighteen (18) and thirty-six (36) hours, with the most recent being two days ago when 10,000 customers were left without electricity,” the release stated.

“The increased costs to the local economy and the severe inconvenience and losses being experienced by customers due to a lack of electricity is totally unacceptable,” Vaz said.

The minister also expressed his displeasure with the delays concerning the relocation of one hundred (100) poles to facilitate further major infrastructure development for the people of Jamaica.

“Despite numerous meetings, including Minister Vaz summoning the Board of JPSCo in recent weeks; along with discussions with the company’s management and its shareholders, communicating the urgent need to address these issues; little has been done to address these and other long-standing concerns,” the release said.

“It is within this context, as well as the waning confidence in the management of JPSCo, that the Minister of Daryl Vaz is making the following requests of JPSCo to:

Present a report to Cabinet detailing how and when these issues will be addressed; provide a supply chain assessment report on the impact of the challenges being encountered by JPSCo on the construction industry; brief the Cabinet on the plans and measures that are in place to ensure power stability as the hurricane season progresses; and report on actions to compensate citizens who may have suffered damage or loss of income due to long and/or unplanned power outages.

Minister Vaz is of the view that through these requests, the people of Jamaica will move closer towards the achievement of the guaranteed uninterrupted and efficient service they deserve.

“The Minister has taken note of the recent 0.7% rate increase granted by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), and while he understands that the OUR is the sole entity empowered by law to grant such increases, the Minister feels strongly that the increase should not have been granted at this time given that JPSCo has failed to address these long-standing customer service related issues,” the release said.

Vaz also requested that JPSCo reviews the changes made recently to its customer service reporting and response mechanism to facilitate real-time response to reported power outages and customer complaints.