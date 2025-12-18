60,000 NWC customers not yet restored in western parishes BITU expresses deep concern about JPS' proposal to defer third-year wage increase for management team One of 2 fires in St Catherine results in death of unidentified man Members of the security forces deployed to Haiti to support Gang Suppression Force Citizens again urged to use generators safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning UNICEF steps up educational and emotional support for children affected by Hurricane Melissa
Local News

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz says government and JPS doing all possible to ensure full restoration of electricity

18 December 2025
Energy Minister Daryl Vaz says the government and the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) are doing all that can be done to ensure full restoration of electricity, following hurricane Melissa.

Another group of linesmen from the United States arrived on the island last night to strengthen the teams already deployed.

JPS, through a US$150 million loan from the government has enhanced its restoration efforts.

Mr. Vaz was among officials welcoming the linesmen last evening. 

More workers and equipment are expected in the coming week.

The Energy Minister notes the frustration felt by residents and commits to full restoration of electricity by the end of January.

