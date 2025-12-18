Local News
Energy Minister Daryl Vaz says government and JPS doing all possible to ensure full restoration of electricity
18 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Energy Minister Daryl Vaz says the government and the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) are doing all that can be done to ensure full restoration of electricity, following hurricane Melissa.
Another group of linesmen from the United States arrived on the island last night to strengthen the teams already deployed.
JPS, through a US$150 million loan from the government has enhanced its restoration efforts.
Mr. Vaz was among officials welcoming the linesmen last evening.
More workers and equipment are expected in the coming week.
The Energy Minister notes the frustration felt by residents and commits to full restoration of electricity by the end of January.
Related News
14 December 2025
Industry Minister, Aubyn Hill says industrial sector is entering period of stability and i...
16 December 2025
5000 workers to benefit from tourism housing assistance recovery programme
14 December 2025
CEO of the RJRGleaner Communications Group Anthony Smith, has died
05 December 2025