Energy Minister Daryl Vaz says government and JPS doing all possible to ensure full restoration of electricity





Energy Minister Daryl Vaz says the government and the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) are doing all that can be done to ensure full restoration of electricity, following hurricane Melissa.

Another group of linesmen from the United States arrived on the island last night to strengthen the teams already deployed.

JPS, through a US$150 million loan from the government has enhanced its restoration efforts.

Mr. Vaz was among officials welcoming the linesmen last evening.

More workers and equipment are expected in the coming week.

The Energy Minister notes the frustration felt by residents and commits to full restoration of electricity by the end of January.