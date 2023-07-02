Engineer among trio granted bail re murder of Sanchez’s son, 2 others Loop Jamaica

An engineer and his two co-accused who are charged with to the triple murder of three men, including a son of popular Jamaican singer Sanchez, in August Town, St Andrew last year, were all granted bail in the sum of $800,000 on Friday.

The accused engineer, 27-year-old Kevon ‘Trigga’ Wright, as well as 24-year-old Marvin Walker, alias ‘Junior’ and ‘Crocodile’, and Jevaughn Smith, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The trio, all from August Town, were charged with three counts of murder, wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of firearm.

Those killed on Saturday, April 30, 2022 were: Sanchez’s son, Kevan Anthony Jackson, 21, otherwise called ‘Kidz Friday’; 24-year-old Rasheed Edwards, otherwise called ‘Buppy’; and 18-year-old Keno Wray, otherwise called ‘Brain’, all of Bedward Gardens in August Town.

During the bail applications on Friday, the attorneys for the accused trio challenged the identification evidence of the main witness and other elements of the prosecution’s case.

Despite the prosecutor objecting to bail, the presiding judge offered the defendants bail with strict reporting conditions, including an order for them not to return to the August Town area while the case is on.

Wright, Walker and Smith had their cases transferred to the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston for mention on September 18.

Reports are that about 4:40 pm on April 30, 2022, a group of men was at a field playing football when a group of heavily armed men approached them and opened gunfire.

Four persons were shot and were later transported to hospital, where Wray, Edwards and Jackson were pronounced dead. A fourth person was admitted at the health facility at the time.

In May 2022, Wright was the first suspect to be apprehended and charged by the Major Investigations Division (MID) relative to the triple murder.

By November 2022, the police announced charges being laid against Walker. He was arrested in October of that year after being denied entry to Panama.

Walker was taken into custody on his return to Jamaica on Monday, October 31, 2022, and later charged, police said then.

It is not known when Smith was arrested or charged.