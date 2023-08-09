England batter Alex Hales joins Jamaica Tallawahs Loop Jamaica

World Cup winner Alex Hales will join the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Hales will replace Naveen ul Haq who is no longer available.

With a prolific record of over 400 T20 cricket appearances, Hales stands as one of a select group of nine players to have amassed more than 10,000 runs in this format.

Notably, he holds the distinction of being the highest-scoring English player in T20 cricket and brings valuable experience from his triumph in the 2019 CPL with the Barbados franchise.

Hales is slated to join the Tallawahs once his ongoing commitments in England have concluded.

CPL 2023, the 11th edition of the Caribbean Premier League, will be played between August 16 and September 24 across five venues.

Five of the six teams – Saint Lucia Kings, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors – will host the 30 league matches, while Guyana will also host the playoffs. Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs do not host a match.