England beat Malta 2-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
England beat Malta 2-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Reggae Boyz vs Canada moved to Saturday due to inclement weather

Tropical storm watch lifted for Jamaica; expect more rain

KHIZY Kash feeling ‘Rich Rich’

POLICE ADVISORY: Several roads blocked by flooding from heavy rainfall

England beat Malta 2-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying

Don’t let inflation steal your wealth: The time to invest is now

LA Lewis a no-show in court; warrant for arrest stayed until Jan 19

Trinidad Guardian MD to lead NCB’s new wealth management division

Annual inflation stays within BOJ’s target range

JDF rescues 24 trapped in floodwaters in St Thomas

Friday Nov 17

20°C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

England’s Harry Kane, centre left, scores his side’s second goal during the Euro 2024 Group C qualifying football match against Malta at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — England captain Harry Kane got a yellow card for diving and not a single shooting chance until his inevitable goal came in the 75th minute of a 2-0 win over Malta in European Championship qualifying on Friday.

The Bayern Munich striker extended his scoring streak in a prolific season to eight straight games for club and country in a routine win for England, which had already secured the Group E win last month.

His record-extending 62nd goal for England came after a slick series of passes that sliced through Malta’s defense and raised the tone of an often drab game between teams ranked fourth and 171st in the world.

While England took the lead in the eighth minute from an own goal by Malta defender Enrique Pepe, neither team produced a shot on target from any attacker until the 64th minute.

The most surprising moment in the first half — at least for Kane himself — was when he was shown a yellow card for simulation when thinking he had earned a penalty. Replays showed Kane appearing to push his left foot into contact with the onrushing Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

The win should ensure that England are among the group winners with the best records who are in the pot of top-seeded teams when the Euro 2024 draw is made Dec. 2 in Hamburg.

Who joins England in Germany as runner-up in the group will be decided in a showdown game Monday between Ukraine and Italy, who are now level on points.

Italy’s 5-2 win over North Macedonia on Friday gave the defending champion the tiebreaker edge over Ukraine. Italy need only a draw Monday to advance when Ukraine host that game in Leverkusen, Germany.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

October 14, 2023 12:37 AM

Sport

October 17, 2023 09:06 PM

Sport

October 14, 2023 12:37 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Reggae Boyz vs Canada moved to Saturday due to inclement weather

Carnival

GenXS Carnival announces partnership with Rum Stripe

Entertainment

Beenie Man’s ‘Who Am I (Sim Simma)’ certified gold in the US

More From

Sport

Coach Osbourne denies excessive salary claims with Thompson-Herah

See also

Shanikie Osbourne, embroiled in a dispute with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah’s management, vehemently rebutted statements made by the management regarding her compensation for preparing Thomp

Business

NCB shareholders to receive dividend payments in December

NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) announced today that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend payment of $0.50 per ordinary stock unit.
This declaration comes after a three-year

Jamaica News

Schools across Jamaica ordered closed on Friday

… Education ministry monitoring situation amid tropical storm watch

Business

Fontana’s Portmore staffing surge puts pressure on profits

Fontana has expanded its staff count by 80 with the addition of its newest location in Portmore, St Catherine.
The inclusion of new personnel for the Braeton Parkway store led to an increase in exp

Jamaica News

‘Alice… will not be returning to Crab Circle,’ says Kingston mayor

Vendor in foul-up had vowed to return, but mayor settles discussion 

Jamaica News

No quake recorded in Jamaica Friday – Earthquake Unit

As Jamaicans brace for more rain and adverse weather conditions amid a tropical storm watch, there have been reports of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake 15km from St Ann’s Bay in St Ann.
It was reportedl

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols