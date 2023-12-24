Enhancements coming to overseas farm work programme Loop Jamaica

Efforts are now under way by local and international stakeholders to make the overseas farm work programme, under which many Jamaicans are employed, stronger and more robust.

The working conditions of employees on the programme are also be improved under what is being described as future “enhancements” to come to the programme.

The overall disclosures were made by Labour and Social Security Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, during an interview with reporters last week.

The minister visited several farms in Canada and the United States in October amid claims that Jamaicans were being mistreated under the farm work programme, with purported negative reports coming out of Canada.

A meeting was held, for example, with 21 employers and employer representatives who hire 930 Jamaican workers in the Simcoe and Tillsonborg areas of Canada.

The meeting in late October allowed employers to voice their concerns about the programme, including workers going absent without leave, poor attitudes, and the work ethic of some recruits.

In a JIS article that was published last Thursday, Charles Jr said following the overseas trips, the ministry is now advancing “what we would say are enhancements in the programme, particularly in the selection (and) in the orientation of the workers.”

This, said the minister, is being done so that “you can identify persons who not just have the physical skill, but have the right mental attitude and mind-set to take on the work.”

Charles Jr stated that every farm worker is an ambassador of Jamaica, and said the way they perform is going to impact the “opportunities” for anybody else to go on the programme.

“So, we are working with the employers, we are working with the Canadian (and) USA partners, and with our local partners, to make sure that we have the strongest, most robust programme, and that we, most importantly, ensure that the working standard (and) the living conditions for our workers, (are) where (they) should be,” Charles said.