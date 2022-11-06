Enough sugar being produced to satisfy Christmas demand, says AIJCFA Loop Jamaica

With the demand for sugar expected to increase over the weeks to come leading into the yuletide season, the country is being assured that there is enough sugar in storage to satisfy the local demand.

The disclosure was made by Secretary/Manager of the All-Island Jamaica Cane Farmers’ Association (AIJCFA), Nigel Myrie.

Speaking with reporters last week, he said there is enough sugar being produced by the island’s two sugar factories at Worthy Park Estates in St Catherine and Frome Sugar Factory in Westmoreland.

Myrie underscored that, “Both of them have sufficient capacity to produce Jamaica’s demand for brown sugar, and currently we have produced enough sugar this crop to satisfy the demand through the Christmas season.

“So, there is no need for importation or worry about a shortage of sugar in the Christmas season. We have enough sugar in storage to satisfy any demand, based on my knowledge,” he stated.

While other sectors of agriculture suffered some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Myrie said the sugar production industry did not suffer any adverse effects.

He pointed out that the industry operates throughout the year, and protocols were followed to prevent infection of the respiratory illness among the workers.

“The factories operate within a specific window of time, so you have people working in the fields, people working in the factory, and transportation systems, so there is good separation…

“We had protocols in place to control movements among those different segments of the industry, and so we weren’t really hit hard with the… pandemic,” Myrie informed.