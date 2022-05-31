Enrolment for summer camp starts now at Funland Jamaica! | Loop Jamaica

What’s new at Funland Jamaica for summer ’22? Well, Loop Lifestyle had a chat with the brains of the fun-tertaining children’s camp, Paula Pinnock, CEO of FYI Consulting.

As a mother of two, FYI’s CEO Paula Pinnock sought to create a ‘fun, safe space’ for kids and families.

To the question of newness, Pinnock confirmed that arcade gaming is a new attraction at summer camp.

“It’s a gaming arcade that has no age limits… virtual reality, Nintendo switch with games like Mario Kart or for those who crave something more extreme they can play Fortnite, FIFA and tons of other games. We will also include dancing sessions this year and MORE sports!!”

Last summer, Funland Jamaica attractions varied among arts and crafts, rides and tours, sports and movement, and robotics and snapology sessions.

The ultimate goal is that children ditch the screens and venture out into green spaces.

Pinnock also noted that summer enrolment is currently underway. The registration process is seamless and requires children aged four to 16 years old.

The fun at Funland Jamaica officially runs from July 4 – 29.

[email protected]