Ensure Christmas catches you in a money mood | Loop Jamaica

Christmas is in the air! Now is the time when radio stations play songs like “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on repeat, and Christmas-themed decor is everywhere as busy customers shop the aisles of retail stores for gifts for their loved ones.

Indeed, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but if you are not careful, Christmas can become one of the most expensive and debt-ridden times of the year, too.

Instead of getting caught up in the spend-and-regret cycle that comes with the holidays, now is the time to think about your pocket and your money.

We don’t want 2022 to be another year where you have the same New Year resolution to “do better with your money”. The choices you make today will impact your financial future tomorrow.

Just like Santa, you need to have a shopping list and be checking it twice. Overspending is extremely common during holiday shopping. Sales are flooding your social media timelines and your inbox and it can be very hard to resist that 75 per cent off sale or the amazing buy-one-get-one-free deal.

Do you want to give yourself a gift that will change your life forever? Do you want to give your children a gift that will continue giving?

If your answer is a resounding, “Heck yes!”, then check out the top three strategies to curb holiday spending and set up yourself to be good with your money for 2022.

1. Make your shopping list and stick to it!

Make a list of people you want to buy gifts for this holiday season, and create a budget for that list. You can budget per person or an overall total amount.

Creating a budget for the entire list, instead of just specific people, will allow a little more flexibility for you and your pocket. This way, if someone’s gift costs a little more, you can adjust and save on another person’s present.

Remember that Christmas is about expressing love and appreciation for the people in your life, and both of those things can be done without overspending or going into debt.

2. Remember, life goes on into 2022 so avoid FOMO

“#Weoutside” is trending now more than ever on social media. With ongoing lockdowns, curfews and restricted business hours, it’s easy to feel the need to “do the most” and make up for lost time this holiday season.

But, remember this, outside is very expensive. Inflation has been at record levels this year and the Bank of Jamaica has even increased interest rates twice to help minimise the impact of inflation on the economy.

Do your pocket a favour and let’s explore ways to stay “inside” and spend quality time with our loved ones. As the saying goes, let’s focus on the “reason for the season”.

3. Instead of racking up credit card debt, think of buying stocks instead

Investing is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. This way, instead of giving the latest and greatest holiday fad gifts, choose to open an investment brokerage account for you and your loved ones and buy a few stocks in the very same companies with which you shop.

Retail companies are likely to do well with holiday spending expected to be at record high levels this year. This way you can spend January looking at your investment returns instead of looking at an enormous credit card bill.

I’m encouraging you to ‘monefy’ your life this Christmas — do better with your money so your New Year can be bright.

Keisha Bailey (@profitjumpstarter) is an experienced Investment Strategist and Investment Educator who teaches persons how to earn passive income, create financial freedom and generational wealth by investing in stocks. She can be reached at www.profitjumpstarter.co