Ensure solar systems can withstand storms

News File photo of solar panels.

The Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport has implored stakeholders in the solar industry to ensure that their systems can withstand storms amid what is predicted to be an active hurricane season.

Technical Assistant in the ministry, Donaree Muirhead, made the call while delivering remarks on behalf of Portfolio Minister, Daryl Vaz, at an Energy Expo hosted by FosRich Company at Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday.

She stressed that clean energy must not only power progress, but also ensure protection during crisis situations.

“As we prepare for the 2025 hurricane season, Minister Vaz is urging all our solar partners and customers to ensure that your solar systems are built to withstand storms, with security battery storage, durable mounting and, importantly, contingency plans,” Muirhead said.

“Clean energy must not only power our progress, but guess what? Protect our people in times of crisis,” she stated.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service) is forecasting three to five major hurricanes for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

In relation to tropical storms, the Met Service has advised that between 13 and 19 could develop, with six to 10 hurricanes forming from these storms.