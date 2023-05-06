‘Enterprising’ Leslene Davis dies at 77 Loop Jamaica

Leslene Davis, known for her contributions to industrial development, national charitable causes, and commercial and community development, died at home in Kingston on Saturday morning.

Davis lost her battle with cancer. She was 77 years old.

Former Prime Minister P J Patterson remembered her as a vivacious, enterprising and fun-loving person who, because of her contacts, provided help and support that led to the victory of the People’s National Party at the polls in 1972.

Davis served as a civil servant in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce between 1966 and 1981, working directly under Government Ministers Robert Lightborne, PJ Patterson and Danny Williams.

She reportedly played a key role in conceptualising and rolling out the industrial revolution in Jamaica known as Garmex.

According to a release, this spawned the genesis of the manufacturing of clothing made in Jamaica, by Jamaicans for the purposes of export.

After national events, such as Hurricane Gilbert, where the health sector needed specific crisis-related intervention, Davis championed fund-raising activities for hospitals throughout Jamaica in 1991, as the Chairman of Health Jamaica Trust, a charitable organisation endorsed by the Ministry of Health.

The release said she curated a charitable concert, which saw entertainer Harry Belafonte performing in the Jamaica with proceeds to benefit local hospitals. This resulted in the provision of medical supplies, hospital beds and hospital furniture islandwide, the release said.

In 1994, she delivered, through entrepreneurship, a commercial development that seeded Ocho Rios, St Ann, with 120 two-bedroom and three-bedroom condominium residences that were operated and managed by a hotel chain. The commercial development was known as Crane Ridge, which entered the market branded and operated as Comfort Suites, known today as Mystic Ridge Resort. She was also a principal and director of Landmark Developers Ltd and the Consortium Group of Companies.

Her daughter Melissa Silvera nee Walter, son-in-law Jolyan Silvera, and grandsons: Adam, Aden and Axel carry on her legacy.