Entertainer allegedly claimed illegal gun Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Entertainer allegedly claimed illegal gun Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

A year after 5-year-old girl killed while asleep, suspect charged

Businessman stays a cut above the rest in memory of late brother

No support for entertainers who glorify guns, gunmen, Molly — top cop

Entertainer allegedly claimed illegal gun

54-year-old bites off ‘piece of man’s ear’

McKenzie’s ‘constitutional rights’ comment dangerous, says advocate

Lawsuit settled, film to resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

Preference shares lead trading gains on Tuesday

Spur Tree Spices cements foothold in canned ackee export market

Wednesday Oct 05

26?C
Jamaica News

Artiste one of two slapped with illegal possession charges in St Andrew

Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Constant Springp Police have charged two men with illegal possession of Firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a firearm and five rounds of ammunition on Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Sunday, September 24.

They are:

1. Thirty-one-year-old Lougie Hamilton, a recording artiste of Madrass district in St Ann, and

2. Eighteen-year-old Trevaughn Whitfield, otherwise called ‘Rudy’, of Worrell Crescent, St Andrew.

Reports are that about 6:50 am, law enforcers were in the area responding to a report. They reportedly observed Whitfield acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched and a Smith & Wesson .40 pistol and five rounds of ammunition were reportedly found.

Hamilton, who was in the vicinity, was arrested when he allegedly told the police that the weapon belonged to him.

Both men were charged on Tuesday, October 5 after a question-and-answer interview in the

presence of their attorney.

Their court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

A year after 5-year-old girl killed while asleep, suspect charged

Business

Businessman stays a cut above the rest in memory of late brother

Entertainment

No support for entertainers who glorify guns, gunmen, Molly — top cop

More From

Jamaica News

Accused in Donna-Lee Donaldson’s murder slapped with 2nd charge

Prosecution alleges witness and evidence tampering, opposes bail for Noel Maitland

See also

Sport

Asafa issues challenge to Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle and Agent Sasco

How hard could it be, a single sit-up?

Entertainment

14 years of marriage: Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardrict

Twin sister Tamera sends her love

Jamaica News

Female pastor attacked and fatally stabbed at house in St Ann

A 52-year-old woman said to be a pastor was attacked and her throat slashed at her home in St Ann on Monday.
Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, the female identified as Michelle Roache

Jamaica News

Brother being questioned in relation to death of female pastor

The brother of the 52-year-old female pastor, who was attacked and killed at her home in St Ann on Monday, is now in custody and is being questioned in relation to the incident.
The development was

Jamaica News

Cops, motorists in several stand-offs; top cop issues strong warning

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, is warning motorists to desist from obstructing and fighting the police, as lawmen will not yield or relent in their efforts to arrest them for an

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols