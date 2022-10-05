Entertainer among two slapped with gun, ammo charges in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

The Constant Springp Police have charged two men with illegal possession of Firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a firearm and five rounds of ammunition on Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Sunday, September 24.

They are:

1. Thirty-one-year-old Lougie Hamilton, a recording artiste of Madrass district in St Ann, and

2. Eighteen-year-old Trevaughn Whitfield, otherwise called ‘Rudy’, of Worrell Crescent, St Andrew.

Reports are that about 6:50 am, law enforcers were in the area responding to a report. They reportedly observed Whitfield acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched and a Smith & Wesson .40 pistol and five rounds of ammunition were reportedly found.

Hamilton, who was in the vicinity, was arrested when he allegedly told the police that the weapon belonged to him.

Both men were charged on Tuesday, October 5 after a question-and-answer interview in the

presence of their attorney.

Their court date is being finalised.