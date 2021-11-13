Entertainer and female chased and shot dead in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

An upcoming entertainer and a female were shot dead by gunmen in Westmoreland on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Akime ‘Paparazzi’ Bradbury, entertainer, and resident of Dunbar’s River section of Westmoreland

The female has been identified as Andreka Smith of Ricketts Street in the parish.

Reports are that at about 7: 30 am 41-year-old Badbury was driving a motorcar along Ricketts Street when he was attacked by gunmen and shot several times.

Reports are that the gunmen then entered premises along the same road where they opened fire and then fled. The female was later found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the attack.