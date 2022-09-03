Entertainer attacked beaten; cops appeal for him to contact authority Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South Police say they have taken note of multiple videos circulating on various social media platforms indicating an assault on an entertainer, Rohan Reid, popularly known as ‘Silk Boss’.

Investigators say they are also aware of documented events and a subsequent video/interview given by Reid.

The police, in a release, say they are urging Reid to make contact with detectives at the Portmore Police immediately.

He may visit the station, which is located on Braeton Parkway in Portmore, St Catherine. Alternatively, they may be contacted at 876-949-8422.