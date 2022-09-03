Entertainer attacked beaten; cops appeal for him to contact authority Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Entertainer attacked beaten; cops appeal for him to contact authority Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Goalkeepers shine as Everton hold Liverpool 0-0 in derby

Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss bury hatchet with KFC chicken?

Brinks looks a safe bet in Winston ‘Fanna’ Griffiths Classic

Entertainer attacked beaten; cops appeal for him to contact authority

Reaction to Serena Williams’ loss in her likely final match

Plastic ban changes coming to counter practices outside regulations

Serena loses to Tomljanovic at US Open; could be last match

J’can woman accused of extorting CEO in catfishing scam charged in NY

New public defender sworn in

J’can food festival, restaurants land World Culinary Awards noms

Saturday Sep 03

27?C
Jamaica News

VIDEO of assault posted by perpetrators on social media

Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St Catherine South Police say they have taken note of multiple videos circulating on various social media platforms indicating an assault on an entertainer, Rohan Reid, popularly known as ‘Silk Boss’.

Investigators say they are also aware of documented events and a subsequent video/interview given by Reid.

The police, in a release, say they are urging Reid to make contact with detectives at the Portmore Police immediately.

He may visit the station, which is located on Braeton Parkway in Portmore, St Catherine. Alternatively, they may be contacted at 876-949-8422.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Goalkeepers shine as Everton hold Liverpool 0-0 in derby

Lifestyle

Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss bury hatchet with KFC chicken?

Sport

Brinks looks a safe bet in Winston ‘Fanna’ Griffiths Classic

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson upsets Fraser-Pryce in Brussels

World 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson pulled off an upset victory in the women’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
Jackson, who won the bronze medal at the T

Sport

See also

VIDEO: Duplantis thinks he can beat Fraser-Pryce over 100m

US-born Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis thinks he can line up and win againST five-time World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
The current world record holder with a height of 6.21m made

Jamaica News

VIDEO/UPDATE: 3 deceased from Trelawny bus crash all from Brown’s Town

The community of Brown’s Town in St Ann has been plunged into mourning after three residents of that community died from injuries they sustained in a two-vehicles collision in Trelawny on Thursday aft

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Switzerland

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica lost to Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA in the women’s 100m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour

Jamaica News

Teacher resignations climb to 248, says Williams, but…

Most posts filled, with recruitment ongoing

Business

KFC announces price reductions for popular meals

Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), which operates KFC locally, has announced a price cut on some of the fast food outlet’s most popular meals.
In a statement Friday on its social media pages, ROJ

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols