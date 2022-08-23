Entertainer ‘Poor and Boasy’ pleads guilty to fraud charges Loop Jamaica

Entertainer ‘Poor and Boasy’ pleaded guilty to fraud charges when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.

He is to return in November when a social enquiry report is expected to be presented.

The deejay, whose given name is Omar Johnson, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, uttering forged document and obtaining money by means of false pretence.

It is alleged that ‘Poor and Boasy’ collected money amounting to US$1,000 from a deejay who had asked him to convert the cash to Jamaican dollars. The deejay who Poor and Boasy collected the money from had allegedly returned from overseas after doing a show.

‘Poor and Boasy’ is then alleged to have given the money that he collected in a sealed envelope to the complainant and received J$70,000 in return. It was later revealed that all the bills that the complainant got had the same serial number.

A report was made to the police and ‘Poor and Boasy’ was arrested and charged.

Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague was going to put a stop order on the artiste, which would have prevented him from leaving the country. However, ‘Poor and Boasy’, who was without an attorney, begged the judge for a break as he has an upcoming show in Trinidad.

She relented on issuing the stop order, saying that she did not want to prevent the artiste from making a living but the entertainer must report to the Half-Way-Tree Police Station weekly.