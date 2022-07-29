Entertainer Shane E set to surrender to cops today Loop Jamaica

Entertainer Shane E set to surrender to cops today
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News



Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Shane E

Dancehall entertainer Shane E is expected to turn himself in to the St Andrew South police as the ‘Hundred Duppy’ deejay was recently listed as a person of interest in a number of gang-related activities that have taken place in Waterhouse recently.

Attorney Christopher Townsend confirmed that he would be meeting with the cops today.

“We have made an appointment for him to be debriefed. He is going in shortly,” Townsend told Loop News.

However, when contacted by Loop News at 12:30pm, Shane E still hadn’t turned himself in as yet.

The police have asked for the entertainer, given name Theophilus Edwards, and another man, Stephen Sterling, otherwise called ‘Tractor’, to turn themselves in by noon on Friday.

The Anti-Social deejay is wanted for questioning with a recent flare-up of violence in an area of Waterhouse called ‘Cuba’.

In the musical world, Shane E single-handedly took on the Up Top Camp, ie the boss, TeeJay, and captain, JDon Heights with a Dunrich Muzik-produced single, ‘Gun Play’ last year. He has been involved in multiple dancehall feuds.

He is known for songs such as ‘Hundred Duppy’ and ‘Walk Sleep’. He was the central figure in the latest episode of Sir P’s latest Politricks watch.

