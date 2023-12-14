Entertainment activities banned in six St Elizabeth communities Loop Jamaica

There will be no entertainment activities for residents of six St Elizabeth communities this Christmas.

This follows the decision of the police to impose a 30-day ban on all such activities in the communities of Balaclava, Content, Elim, Goshen, Oxford, and Union, following an upsurge in murders that left six people dead in a 48-hour period leading up to Friday, December 8.

Head of the St Elizabeth Police, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, informed the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation of its decision in a letter dated Tuesday, December 12. The corporation must issue a permit for an entertainment event to be legal.

“In light of the recent increase in murders in the division… the listed police areas are banned from conducting/hosting public events such as dances, parties, round robins, drink-outs, etc,” Minto’s letter read, in part.

Mindful that the entertainment ban comes in the midst of the busy Christmas shopping season, the police have given the green light for a Grand Market to be held on Friday, December 22 in the Balaclava town centre.

The ban will be reviewed on January 8, 2024.

The latest murder victims in the usually quiet parish of St Elizabeth included an uncle and his nephew.

The bodies of 46-year-old fisherman Trevor Morgan and his 29-year-old nephew, Rajae Hagigal were found with gunshot wounds on the morning of December 8 after their house was firebombed in Goshen.

Four other men were killed in separate incidents in the parish.