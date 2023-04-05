Entrepreneur Craslyn Benjamin setting up food business in UK Loop Jamaica

Jamaican entrepreneur Craslyn Benjamin has restructured her fresh produce business and is launching a new subsidiary company, Clarence Benjamin International, in the United Kingdom.

The new venture will include a restaurant and distribution of Jamaican sauces and frozen dishes throughout Europe.

Benjamin aims to take advantage of the growing demand for international cuisine in the UK and believes that the popularity of Jamaican food will provide ample opportunity for success.

The launch of Clarence Benjamin International on Wednesday, April 5 has been made possible by the securing of two grants — one from Jampro’s Export Max and the other from the United Kingdom International Partners Programme.

Benjamin says the restructured company will operate as a lean startup, producing meals from a ghost restaurant, before moving into a “brick and mortar” restaurant by the end of the year.

A ghost restaurant can be described as one in which meals are prepared in a certified kitchen and distributed to customers by a third-party delivery service.

Benjamin explains that her products will be made in certified facilities in Jamaica and the UK.

“Based on the lessons I learned here in Jamaica, I do not want to build factories. I do not want to invest my money in infrastructure”, she tells Loop News. “I will be partnering with huge distributors in the retail commercial space”.

A native of Clarendon, Benjamin started an agro-processing business Benlar Foods in 2015 after resigning from her job at GraceKennedy.

But the Manchester-based entity struggled to pay its bills, eventually folding during the pandemic, and was declared insolvent in 2021 and its assets put up for sale.

Benjamin says things will be different this time around, as more focus will be on marketing instead of production.

“If we are able to plug into an already existing network of commercial kitchens strategically positioned across Europe then we’ll be able to achieve our distribution reach”, she says.

It is difficult to build a business in Jamaica that relies largely on local agricultural produce, Benjamin says.

“I recognised that to build a profitable business I had to take a business outside of Jamaica and use elements of Jamaica to build my business on a global level. Jamaica does not yet have the infrastructure to really scale a business that is predominantly built on agricultural production”, she notes.

However, Benjamin says the menu of the London restaurant in London will offer several Jamaican favourites such as callaloo pepper pot soup, oxtail wrap, jerk chicken wings, curry goat and coconut curry chicken.

According to Benjamin, all the main ingredients from the sauces, seasonings and spices category will be 100 per cent Jamaican.

New additions to the UK market which will not be available in Jamaica include curry jerk paste, sweet curry pepper sauce, sweet mango guava pepper sauce, sweet passion pepper sauce and honey ginger pepper sauce.

Benjamin says there will be opportunities for local farmers to supply produce for the new venture.