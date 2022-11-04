Entrepreneur finds niche in haircare business Loop Jamaica

Entrepreneur Nicole Richards has had a creative streak her entire life, so it was no surprise to her family and friends that she started her natural hair care business, Kurly Kulture (K).

Richards has always been involved in activities that made her think creatively.

“I’ve always been one to be doing my own thing, whether it is hair, art, fashion, makeup or events planning, you name it. If it’s creative, I’ve probably done it. So it came as no surprise when I settled on hair care and styling. It’s the one thing that has been consistent no matter what else I was doing,” she shared.

Kurly Kulture provides hair care services to clients who want to transform their hair holistically. It offers a variety of natural hair care and styling services like defining services, treatments, extensions and protective styles as well as bridal services.

She wants to encourage people who may be hesitant about starting their own business, noting that becoming an entrepreneur was the best decision she ever made.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, and I am now able to provide a comfortable life for my loved ones,” she said. “Before starting my business, I was a teacher. I experienced severe stress and anxiety after not being able to provide for my mother, who was ill at the time. Something had to change, so I decided to start my business, and even though it is still a daunting journey, I improve every day.”

The Kurly K Boss also noted the importance of finding a niche.

“I’ve always gotten the most satisfaction from being of service to others, so I found a way to do that while also filling a gap in the beauty industry. By doing this, I am not only helping people but also doing what I love,” she continued, “I am so proud of the work that we do because I know a lot of people find it frustrating when they can’t find a hairstylist that balances hair care and hair styling.”

However, she warns that there will be challenges. She says her greatest struggle is being a full-time entrepreneur and mom. She has a four-year-old son and a18-month-old daughter.

“The most challenging part about being an entrepreneur is finding my work-life balance. It’s a struggle at times, especially with two young children,” she continued, “This type of business can be very demanding and, if you’re not careful it can rob you of experiencing your personal life. You can prevent this by setting a strict schedule that sets aside time for your family.”

Meanwhile, Kurly Kulture is looking to expand with a natural haircare line.

The line will include hair growth stimulants, all-natural gels and curl-refreshing and hydrating sprays, providing clients with affordable natural hair products. The company remains committed to increasing its offerings as it aims to be more inclusive.