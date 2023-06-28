Entrepreneur showcases indigenous flavours in ice cream business Loop Jamaica

St Andrew native Shanique Dixon is on a mission to pave the way for generational wealth through her entrepreneurial endeavours.

An experienced hotel management professional, Dixon operates That’s Cold Ice Creamery, a frozen novelty business that proudly utilises indigenous flavours.

Dixon’s venture stands out by incorporating an array of authentic local products, including jackfruit, lemongrass, passion fruit, and more.

Not limiting her offerings to dairy-based treats, the business owner also caters to non-dairy consumers, ensuring that her business appeals to a wider customer base.

Dixon’s confidence in the quality and competitiveness of her products is evident. She firmly believes that her creations measure up and offer a refreshing alternative to other international and local brands in the market.

By adhering to a strict policy of using only all-natural ingredients, free from preservatives, artificial colouring, or flavouring, Dixon ensures that her frozen treats maintain a level of authenticity that resonates with customers.

Video edited by Richard Baker.