Entrepreneur showcases indigenous flavours in ice cream business Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Entrepreneur showcases indigenous flavours in ice cream business Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Crime still a big challenge for Jamaicans – Don Anderson poll

Former Cayman Islands premier charged with rape and indecent assault

Children’s author offers books in exchange for donations

Is flipping houses a lucrative strategy in Jca’s real estate market?

Trelawny carpenter booked for human trafficking, false imprisonment

Entrepreneur showcases indigenous flavours in ice cream business

Australia defy odds and dominate England on 1st day of 2nd Ashes test

Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia

BEATEN, ROBBED: 5 suspects held after cops intercept getaway car

Marginalised UWI students now ‘One Step Away From Greatness’

Wednesday Jun 28

29?C
Business
Shamille Scott

6 hrs ago – Updated

Young People in Business: That’s Cold Ice Creamery

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

St Andrew native Shanique Dixon is on a mission to pave the way for generational wealth through her entrepreneurial endeavours.

An experienced hotel management professional, Dixon operates That’s Cold Ice Creamery, a frozen novelty business that proudly utilises indigenous flavours.

Dixon’s venture stands out by incorporating an array of authentic local products, including jackfruit, lemongrass, passion fruit, and more.

Not limiting her offerings to dairy-based treats, the business owner also caters to non-dairy consumers, ensuring that her business appeals to a wider customer base.

Dixon’s confidence in the quality and competitiveness of her products is evident. She firmly believes that her creations measure up and offer a refreshing alternative to other international and local brands in the market.

By adhering to a strict policy of using only all-natural ingredients, free from preservatives, artificial colouring, or flavouring, Dixon ensures that her frozen treats maintain a level of authenticity that resonates with customers.

Video edited by Richard Baker.

Related Articles

Business

December 22, 2022 08:40 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Crime still a big challenge for Jamaicans – Don Anderson poll

Caribbean News

Former Cayman Islands premier charged with rape and indecent assault

Jamaica News

Children’s author offers books in exchange for donations

More From

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

See also

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Sport

Jaydon Hibbert among finalists for The Bowerman

World Under-20 triple jump champion Jaydon Hibbert, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, has emerged as one of the finalists for The Bowerman, the most prestigious individual honour in collegiate

Entertainment

Spice defends ‘one leg in the air’ move at 2023 BET Awards

Dancehall artiste Spice, who performed at the 2023 BET Awards with Busta Rhymes, has addressed those criticising her performance.
Spice’s inclusion of her signature move of raising her leg, essenti

Jamaica News

BEATEN, ROBBED: 5 suspects held after cops intercept getaway car

Two young men are now facing robbery charges, along with their alleged accomplices, after two people were beaten and their items stolen in the Cross Roads area of St Andrew almost two weeks ago.
Th

Sport

Briana Williams equals season-best time in New York

Briana Williams equalled her season-best time of 11.04 seconds to secure second place in the women’s 100m event at the USATF New York Grand Prix on Saturday.
Aleia Hobbs, the US indoor champion, c

Jamaica News

DEADLY CHARTER: Ambushed, shot and killed

… suspect arrested one year later

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols