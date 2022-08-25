Entrepreneur’s bold move into manufacturing yields Shavuot brand Loop Jamaica

Entrepreneur’s bold move into manufacturing yields Shavuot brand Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Shamille Scott

1 hrs ago – Updated

With the support of his father Richard Harris, who had been operating a farm, Joel took a business decision to venture further up the agriculture value chain and manufacture herbal teas in 2014.

Joel got the idea after watching a programme in which the Scientific Research Council (SRC) encouraged Jamaicans to invest in the herbal tea business.

And so the Shavuot Group of Companies was formed.

Today, Shavuot manufactures a line of herbal teas, herbal supplements, gluten-free breadfruit and cassava flour in addition to Jamaican castor oil.

Watch the video by Richard Baker for the Shavuot story.

Source

