EOJ says it’s ready for Nomination Day Loop Jamaica

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it is fully prepared to receive nominations of candidates for the February 26 Local Government Elections.

Nominations are scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 8 between 10am and 2pm at designated nomination centres across the 63 parliamentary constituencies.

There are 228 electoral divisions being contested for the purpose of electing councillors to serve in the 13 municipal corporations. Additionally, the Mayor of the Municipality of Portmore is to be directly elected.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown is anticipating a well-coordinated, incident-free Nomination Day.

“I am confident that our trained and experienced returning officers are prepared to efficiently execute nomination proceedings on Thursday. We hope that the day’s events will pave the way for a successful Local Government Election,” he said.

Nomination Procedures

The nomination process as set out in Paragraph 12 of the Local Governance Act (Schedule Eight of the Representation of the People Act) is as follows:

On Nomination Day, any person wishing to register as a candidate is required to:

1. Complete nomination form – Form A (provided on the Electoral Office of Jamaica website or at the nearest constituency office):

* signed by any six or more electors qualified to vote in an electoral division for which an election is to be held (for the election of a councillor)

* signed by any six or more electors qualified to vote in an electoral division within the area of the jurisdiction of a city municipality for which an election for nayor is to be held (for election of mayor of municipality of Portmore)

2. Return the form to the returning officer between the hours of 10am and 2pm at the place specified in the election notice as the designated venue on the day appointed as Nomination Day.

3. Pay the nomination fee of $3,000 to the returning officer. Deposits must be made in bank notes. No debit/credit cards or cheques will be accepted.