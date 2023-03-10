Eppley Limited stock kicks off trading day at $40 Loop Jamaica

Eppley Limited led gains on Thursday despite declines in the overall market on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Eppley preference shares gained 16 per cent to close at $6.60, it was followed by Eppley Limited which gained 14 per cent to close at $40.

On the losing side, KLE Group declined 17 per cent to $1.44, JMMB Preference shares dipped 15 per cent to $2.03, and Portland JSX declined 15 per cent to $9.81.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,055.41 points (0.60 per cent) to close at 342,483.81 points and the volume traded amounted to 22,403,698 valued at $111.1 million.

The JSE Main Index declined by 1,818.39 points (0.55 per cent) to close at 329,493.03 points and the volume traded amounted to 17,712,923 valued at $93.6 million.

Also on the day, the Junior Market Index declined by 38.92 points (1.01 per cent) to close at 3,825.48 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,690,775 valued at $17.5 million.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 6.93 points (3 per cent) to close at 224.37 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,892 valued at $3,727.00.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 121 stocks of which 40 advanced, 63 declined and 18 traded firm. Wigton Windfarm, JMMB Group and Fontana were the volume leaders.

