Equity Minister Salutes Business Forum Initiative – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

An island-wide business sensitization drive that seeks to empower vulnerable residents from across the country, has been lauded by government officials.

The latest commendations came from Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment Hon. Joachim Henry and Minister of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperative and Consumer Affairs Hon. Emma Hippolyte, who participated in a forum in Castries South-East on December 4, 2022.

The Ministers witnessed multi-sectoral presentations from Ministries and agencies like Export St. Lucia, Bureau of Standards, Ministry of Tourism, Department of Youth Economy and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The engaging and energetic discussions centered on registration of businesses; tapping into government initiatives; funding opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME); exploring export potential; standards for businesses and initiatives for youth in business.

– Advertisement –

The forum attracted several residents of the constituency including a significant number of male participants interested in business startups.

The Small Business Development Initiative aims to develop the small business sector as one pillar critical for economic growth and empowerment of vulnerable persons in society.

To date, the business forum has been hosted in Babonneau, Castries East, Castries South-East, Choiseul and Gros-Islet.

SOURCE: Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com