Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with quickest 50 goals Loop Jamaica

10 hrs ago

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League football match against Liverpool at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken another scoring record by tallying his 50th Premier League goal faster than anyone in league history.

The Norway international opened the scoring in City’s match against Liverpool on Saturday with a low shot into the bottom corner in the 27th minute at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland’s landmark figure came in 48 games and broke the record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole, who reached that total in 65 games.

It was Haaland’s 18th goal in 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

In a record-setting season last year, he scored 52 goals for City as the club won a treble of trophies — the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

