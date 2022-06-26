Eroy by a distance in Hubert Bartley Memorial at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

Panamanian Dick Cardenas closed a two-timer at Caymanas Park on Sunday with an armchair ride aboard Richard Azan’s EROY, cruising home by 12 and a quarter lengths in the Hubert Bartley Memorial Trophy at seven and a half furlongs.

EROY clocked 1:31.0 in the overnight-allowance contest, bettering the 1:31.3 he posted when beating FURTHER AND BEYOND in an open-allowance race in November.

Cardenas had earlier won the sixth event on the 10-race card, going all the way with 5-2 chance SNIPER MAN at five furlongs straight.

A big 3-5 favourite, down-in-class EROY, who finished third behind fellow United States-bred DOUBLE DIVA off a six-month lay-up on May 28, made all from post-position one in splits of 23.4, 46.2 and 1:10.3, beating MINIATURE MAN out of sight on a sloppy track.

Gary Griffiths saddled two winners, EDDIETWENTYNINE in the fourth and LETTERS IN GOLD in the eighth. EDDIETWENTYNINE beat three-year-old maidens at five furlongs straight with Reyan Lewis.

Hakeem Pottinger closed Griffiths’ two-timer at the last nod with LETTERSINGOLD, catching JAHSENDBLESSINGS stealing home at five furlongs round in the eighth event.

The mandatory Reggae 6 payout, which opened with a carryover of $9.7 million, returned $73,754 to winning tickets with one upsetter, SUBBIE at 13-1, and three winning favourites – BLUE SEAS at 1-2 in the second event, even-money EDDIETWENTYNINE and GREAT WAYNE at 4-5 in the fifth.

The Twilight 6, which had a $3.3 million carryover from Saturday, returned $126,497. Anthony Nunes’ MINIDEVAK knocked out tickets at 10-1 in the seventh for three-year-old maidens, staving off Gary Subratie’s LOVE DUB at seven furlongs.

Racing continues on Saturday with the Jamaica St Leger clash at 10 furlongs between the Guineas winners, Patrick Lynch’s BLUE VINYL and Subratie’s unbeaten filly, ATOMICA, at 10 furlongs.