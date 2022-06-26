Eroy looks the right bet for Hubert Bartley Memorial | Loop Jamaica

Trainer Richard Azan’s five-year-old American, EROY, is the hot ante-post favourite for Sunday’s Caymanas Park feature, the Hubert Bartley Memorial at seven and a half furlongs.

EROY returned off a five-month break on May 28 with a brave third-place run, carrying top-weight 126lbs, giving up 14lbs to another impressive foreigner, DOUBLE DIVA, who beat him by four and three-quarter lengths at seven furlongs.

Azan’s runner only lost second at the wire, relegated a half-length by MONEY MONSTER, who returned June 11 to make all against AWESOME TREASURE, MINIATURE MAN and AMY THE BUTCHER at a mile with a convincing two-length victory while carrying near-top-weight 123lbs.

AWESOME TREASURE, MINIATURE MAN and AMY THE BUTCHER are among nine rivals tackling EROY, who has a plumb draw against the rail with Dick Cardenas aboard.

Though carrying top-weight 126lbs, EROY’s backstretch speed, which he used to beat FURTHER AND BEYOND at the exact trip last November, will likely be too torrid for his slower rivals.

AWESOME TREASURE has a habit of being slowly into stride, whereas MINIATURE MAN, who returned to the races in May, a 10-month break after last season’s classic campaign, flattened out behind MONEY MONSTER on last, seemingly not back to his best.

Upsetters AWESOME RICH and QUIET BOSS closing Saturday’s programme at 6-1 and 15-1, respectively, forced a $3.3 million Twilight 6 carryover to Sunday’s 10-race card, which also has a Reggae 6 mandatory payout, which will open the betting at $9.7 million at noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Race 1 – 1400m

Miss Linda Wray (3)

Race 2 – 900m St

Blue Seas (8)

Race 3 -1300m

Killer Bee (6)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Eddietwentynine (6)

Race 5 -1000m St

Great Wayne (11)

Race 6 – 1000m St

Sniper Man (12)

Race 7 -1400m

Zion’s Princess (6)

Race 8 – 1000m Rd

Jjthestriker (6)

Race 9 – 1300m

T Brady (2)

Race 10 – 1000m St

Eroy (1)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 2 – 900m St

Blue Seas (8)

Race 9 – 1300m

T Brady (2)

Race 10 – 1000m St

Eroy (1)