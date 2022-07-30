Eroy the one to beat in Caymanas Park feature Loop Jamaica

USA-bred EROY and fellow American RUNAWAY ALGO square off in an epic clash at seven furlongs for Saturday’s Caymanas Park feature, the Eros Trophy, the ninth of 10 races scheduled.

Speedy RUNAWAY ALGO was caught close home by I’VE GOT MAGIC when hunting a fifth straight win on May 22. The quick three-year-old will try making all but faces a tough foe in experienced four-year-old, EROY, who won second-time out off a six-month lay-up, a fast-time victory at seven and a half furlongs in the Hubert Bartley Memorial on June 26.

Dale Murphy’s RUNAWAY ALGO has been burning up the exercise track, clocking 1:28.0 and 59.3 for seven and five furlongs, respectively, galloping out the mile chute.

Dick Cardenas, who was aboard Richard Azan’s EROY for his easy win, has opted for RUNAWAY ALGO, no doubt impressed by the three-year-old’s exercise form.

However, EROY won by 10 lengths with topweight 126lb, clocking 1:31.0, a second and two-fifths faster than I’VE GOT MAGIC’s win against RUNAWAY ALGO. EROY, who won in sloppy conditions, also returns seven pounds lighter, sitting level with RUNAWAY ALGO at 119lb.

EROY’s flashy performance was underlined by top-class MAHOGANY’s 1:30.2, six days later, on a good track, running nine pounds lighter at 117lb.

First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1200mAlbert (7)

Race 2 – 1300m Awesome Aviator (1)

Race 3 -1200mAction Run (1)

—-Race 4 – 800m StRubyistheone (10)

Race 5 -800m StFearless Fire (7), Shrewsbury Norm (8)

Race 6 – 1300mAjita (9), Lord of Ajahlon (1)

Race 7 -800m StJoyful (5), Jahsendblessings (10)

Race 8 – 1500mShe’s A Wonder (5)

Race 9 – 1400mEroy (4)

Race 10 – 1000m StSuper Duper (11)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 8 – 1500mShe’s A Wonder (5)

Race 9 – 1400mEroy (4)

Race 10 – 1000m StSuper Duper (11)