Essequibo man drops firearm while fleeing from police

The firearm and matching ammunition that were dropped by the suspect

Police on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are on the hunt for Davenand Dwarka called ‘Snakey’ who dropped an illegal firearm with matching ammunition while escaping from the ranks. The incident occurred sometime around 02:30 hrs today. Reports are that the police ranks were in a Force vehicle conducting Anti-Crime patrol duties on the Henrietta Public Road, Essequibo Coast when they saw the suspect in the vicinity of the Jaigobin Hotel with an object projecting out from his waist.

One of the ranks shouted at Dwarka to stop but instead he ran into the hotel’s parking lot. Two of the ranks gave chase and the suspect fell into some mud. But it was while he was trying to get up that the firearm fell from his hand.

One of the ranks tried to grab him but Dwarka managed to jump into a nearby trench and made good his escape.

Nevertheless, the firearm was then picked up by the Police and when examined was found to be a 9mm SIG SAUER P226 with three matching live rounds of ammunition and one magazine.

According to the police, efforts are being made to have Dwarka arrested since he is known to the police and is currently before the court on a narcotic charge for possession of 2.277 grams of cannabis.

