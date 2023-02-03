Essequibo woman remanded for grandmother’s murder

Black Immigrant Daily News

The 22-year-old former teacher, who allegedly murdered her grandmother in November last year, has been remanded to prison.

Stephanie Gamell of Lot 28 Richmond Village, Essequibo Coast, was charged with the Offence of Murder contrary to Common law committed on her grandmother Agata Gamell sometime been November 26 and 27, 2022, at Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

The accused appeared virtually before Her worship, Esther Sam, at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, where the indictable charge was read to her and she was not required to enter a plea.

Stephanie Gamell was then remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to February 27 at the Charity Magistrate’s Court for disclosure of Statements.

Day after the murder, the 22-year-old mother of one was admitted as a patient in the Psychiatric Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she has been receiving treatment.

NewsAmericasNow.com