Estimated magnitudes 5.2 earthquake hits Jamaica surrounding areas Loop Jamaica

An estimated magnitude 5.6 earthquake was felt across several parishes in Jamaica on Monday.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies reported Monday that the epicentre was located approximately 10km south of Buff Bay, Portland.

Reports are that the earthquake also affected sections of Haiti, the United States minor outlying Islands, and Cuba.

According to reports the earthquake was felt at about 10:57 am.

Over in Kingston, the earthquake sent some members of the public into a frenzy.

Have mercy you feel that,” screamed one woman at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Molynes Road.

“God a come for him world have mercy, I feel me a house just a sway like a swing,” said one man who dashed half-naked from his home in St Andrew, as he felt the impact.

The Earthquake Unit said the quake was at a depth of 18 kilometers (10.56 miles), EMSC said.

More details later.