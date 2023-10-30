Estimated magnitudes 5.2 earthquake hits Jamaica surrounding areas Loop Jamaica

Estimated magnitudes 5.2 earthquake hits Jamaica surrounding areas Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
PM urges Jamaicans to remain calm after 5.6 magnitude quake

Jamaicans react after magnitude 5.6 earthquake

Estimated magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Jamaica

Photos: Business luminary Howard Mitchell joins PSOJ Hall of Fame

Guardsman collaborates with int’l firm to offer AI-powered security

Reggae Girlz, Guatemala play to 2-2 draw in Women’s Gold Cup qualifier

Vehicle overturns on Red Hills Road in St Andrew

More extortionists held; cops carry out raid in downtown Kingston

Jamaica wants ‘peaceful resolution’ in Israel-Hamas war

Deadly domestic dispute: St Catherine man dead, woman in hospital

2 hrs ago

An estimated magnitude 5.6 earthquake was felt across several parishes in Jamaica on Monday.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies reported Monday that the epicentre was located approximately 10km south of Buff Bay, Portland.

Reports are that the earthquake also affected sections of Haiti, the United States minor outlying Islands, and Cuba.

According to reports the earthquake was felt at about 10:57 am.

Over in Kingston, the earthquake sent some members of the public into a frenzy.

Have mercy you feel that,” screamed one woman at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Molynes Road.

“God a come for him world have mercy, I feel me a house just a sway like a swing,” said one man who dashed half-naked from his home in St Andrew, as he felt the impact.

The Earthquake Unit said the quake was at a depth of 18 kilometers (10.56 miles), EMSC said.

More details later.

Jamaica News

PM urges Jamaicans to remain calm after 5.6 magnitude quake

Jamaica News

Jamaicans react after magnitude 5.6 earthquake

Jamaica News

Estimated magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Jamaica

From being abandoned in car park as baby to now a police sergeant

Joy as policewoman, cancer survivor promoted by police commissioner

Cyclist Dahlia Palmer wins Jamaica’s first medal at 2023 Pan Am Games

Jamaican cyclist Dahlia Palmer, who is based in Trinidad and Tobago, clinched the country’s first medal at the 19th Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday’s fifth day of competition, earni

Jamaica News

Xmas in jail likely for UWI student re ‘torture’ of ex-girlfriend

Key pieces of evidentiary material that are outstanding in the case involving Matthew Hyde, the 20-year-old University of the West Indies (UWI) student who is accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in

Jamaica News

Wanted man nabbed at sister’s home in St James

A joint operation involving the St James PIU, OST and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has resulted in the Apprehension of Lorenzo Walters, otherwise called ‘Larry’, who was on the St James

Jamaica News

Senior cop ‘sick and tired’ of cops being ‘dissed’, gunmen supported

Said to be tired of burying law enforcers killed only because they served their country

Jamaica News

‘We are winning, but wi don’t win yet’, says Golding re local polls

Urges comrades in put in dedication and work to secure victory

 

