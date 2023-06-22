EU and Running Events Jamaica hand over part proceeds from EU-JA 5K Loop Jamaica

The European Union in partnership with Running Events Jamaica recently handed over $1,276,557.27 to the Creative Language-Based Learning (CLBL) Foundation, an education non-profit to fund the participation of 25 students from Kingston High School in a literacy summer camp in July 2023.

The donation fulfils one of the commitments made when the EU staged the inaugural European Union-Jamaica 5K Race on March 12, in Downtown, Kingston.

The summer camp is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) and Creative Language-Based Learning aiming to improve the students’ academic performance and their chances for a better quality of life.

It contributes to the MOEY-and-Ministry-of-National-Security-led Inter-Ministerial Schools’ Support Strategy and the broader Citizen Security Plan of the Government of Jamaica, which is supported by the EU.

The strategy was developed to strengthen services specifically in schools located within Zones of Special Operations. These schools have identified literacy as a crucial issue to be addressed to improve academic performance, safety and security.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, who was among the participants in the race had high praises for the event.

“It was a delight to participate in the actual event which was held in Downtown Kingston and to know that the funds are to benefit students made the event even more significant.”

Minister Williams remarked that she is looking forward to participating again next year.

EU Ambassador, Marianne Van Steen while stressing that the main aim of the EU-JA 5K road race was to mobilise residents around the idea that citizen security is everybody’s business, was enthusiastic about the opportunity it provided for partnering with the Jamaican people to give tangible support to boost the education of children who live in difficult circumstances.

“I want to thank wholeheartedly the over 2,000 persons who participated in this race. I hand over these funds on your behalf, for it is through your support that these students are being provided with an opportunity to maintain and advance learning during the summer period in preparation for the new school year.”

The EU’s support of the Government’s Citizen Security Programme seeks to contribute to the improvement of the security environment and the promotion of social inclusion in Jamaican communities within the context of the citizen security plan. Under the programme, the EU is providing Jamaica with EUR20 million or J$3.5 billion over a four-year period.

“The EU’s support to Jamaica’s Citizen Security Plan focuses on mitigating those factors which encourage crime and make people vulnerable to it. We share with Jamaicans the strong belief that education is the key to unlocking human potential and so I am pleased to make this contribution that will help to reinstate these children at the appropriate literacy level when school resumes and open the doors to a bright future for them,” Ambassador Van Steen stated.

Mandy Melville, founder of Creative and Numeracy Language-Based Learning (CLBL), explained that the Foundation’s Literacy Teacher Training Programme is considered “a learning recovery strategy” which ensures that children receive the support needed to reach expected learning targets.

“Through the summer learning camp, educators who were previously trained by CLBL Foundation in the Lindamood-Bell methodologies, become further skilled in the delivery of this research-validated, literacy and numeracy programme through supervised, immersive practice. Participating students are given remedial jumpstarts in reading, spelling, comprehension and critical thinking in preparation for the new school year.”

Running Events Director, Alfred “Frano” Francis expressed gratitude “for being afforded the opportunity to contribute to this meaningful program which will have such an impact on the lives of our youths.”

In addition to supporting the summer camp, proceeds also covered the participation of students and residents from vulnerable communities in Kingston in the race and provided all participants with a commemorative medal and t-shirt with the slogan “All Together against Crime and Violence”.