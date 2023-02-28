Ever thought of getting a Samsung TV? Loop Jamaica

With its technical expertise and industry-leading innovation, Samsung Electronics has been recognised for its global market leadership and excellence.

According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung once again topped the global TV market in 2022, making it the 17th year in a row the company has ranked first in the TV industry.

This accomplishment can be attributed to the company’s commitment to premium viewing experiences and user-centred design.

Here are eight reasons why you may want to select Samsung for optimal viewing pleasure:

1 Samsung prioritises its premium product line-up by upholding unparalleled leadership in the TV industry for over 17 years; chief among them is the Neo QLED line-up.

2 The TV brand has dominated the ultra-large TV market segment in 2022 and previous years. For the premium TV market priced over US$2.5k, Samsung retained the largest market share.

“Our track record of industry leadership over the past 17 years was made possible by our consumers’ continued loyalty and trust in our products,” said Cheolgi Kim, executive vice president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

3 The tech giant has a commitment to providing the most innovative products with consumer-centric designs and upgraded user experiences. The launch of the Bordeaux TV in 2006 marked the mainstream adoption of LCD TVs with sophisticated designs and lightweight forms. It was also the first time Samsung ranked number one in the global television market.

4 The first LED TV by Samsung was launched in 2009 and Smart TV in 2011, which left the company in the top position in the market throughout each of those launches and after.

5 Samsung continued to push the boundaries of picture quality and innovation by introducing products with the latest technologies as well. In 2017, Samsung defined “next-generation display” by unveiling the first QLED TV, which utilized quantum dot technology to achieve 100 per cent colour volume for the first time in the industry.

6 A year later, the tech and mobile giant launched the QLED 8K line – a suite of LCD TV that use *insert tech speak here* to display a brighter picture vs a standard LCD TV, ergo, a better picture quality.

7 This collection of innovative technologies redefined the standard for TV picture quality and continued to set new industry benchmarks.

8 Starting with the iconic design of The Serif in 2016, Samsung has continued to evolve its product line-up with designs to enhance the user experience through products such as The Frame, The Sero, The Terrace, The Premiere and The Freestyle, and SmartThings that will enable seamless integration and connectivity of multiple devices.