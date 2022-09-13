Ever wondered what Grace Jones smelt like?

Ever wondered what Grace Jones smelt like?
The J’can icon partners with Boy Smells for a ‘love letter to the motherland who nurtured her’

Kadeem Rodgers

1 hrs ago

Grace Jones in promotional images for the release of her eponymous candle, made in partnership with Boy Smells. (Photos: boysmells.com)

Strang?’s finally got her signature scent: a candle by LA-based candle makers Boy Smells, ‘BS’ for short.

If you’re old enough to remember the Black American cult classic Boomerang, then the reference is self-explanatory.

Jamaican chanteuse/model/actress and global arbiter of style Grace Jones has created a ‘love letter to the motherland who nurtured her’, with the launch of her first-ever candle.

The Spanish Town, St Catherine native, defines the product as ‘the musk of Jamaica after it rains’ – think notes of black pepper, bergamot, freesia, waterlily and salted musk, among other scents.

Grace, the candle, is available for purchase in two sizes of 8.5 oz (single wick), or 27-oz (three-wick) candles in black matte gradient glass tumblers.

The 8.5oz Grace candle from the Boy Smells collaboration. (Photos: via boysmells.com)

In late 2015, Boy Smells began as an experiment in candle-making in the Los Angeles kitchen of co-founders and partners Matthew Herman and David Kien.

Herman and Kien – both fashion veterans who worked in design (Herman) and product development (Kien) – began by making the things they’d want to use on a daily basis, products that were fluid, essential, but also affordable.

Boys Smells is currently carried in over 750 retail locations (300 in the US alone), across 35 countries on six continents, with over 25 original scents in various formats and aesthetics, plus five Unmentionables styles.

